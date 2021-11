Jerry Cecil Clark, 79, of Seymour was with the Seymour VFD for 40 years.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A retired Seymour Volunteer Fire Department chief has died.

Jerry Cecil Clark, 79, of Seymour passed away on Friday.

Clark owned Knoxville Archery for 25 years and was with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, according to his obituary.

He will be laid to rest in Seymour on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seymour VFD.