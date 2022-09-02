KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School

"At this point, there is no evidence to indicate that it is a substantive threat," the Knoxville Police Department told 10News.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said.

KPD is asking anyone with information regarding the origin of the post to contact the department at 865-215-726 or the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.