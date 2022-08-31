Officers thankful for tips, say info helped catch 18-year-old who brought rifle to CAK

A tip to the Knox County Sheriff's Office led to an arrest of a man who had a loaded rifle in his car during a football game, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legal experts are stressing the importance of submitting tips or information to authorities after a recent incident at Christian Academy of Knoxville.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a tip it received led to an arrest of a man who had a loaded rifle in his car during Friday night's football game at the school. KCSO said it received a tip that the 18-year-old, identified as Aidan Eldridge, "wasn't in his right mind" and that the former student was possibly on his way to the school to confront a former teacher he had problems with.

Christa Margene, a spokesperson for CAK, said the school notified on-campus deputies after also receiving a tip about the former student, saying they do not believe he threatened anyone on campus that evening:

“Last Friday night, we dealt with a situation without incident. We were informed a student who previously attended CAK, who was here for the football game, allegedly had a loaded weapon in his unlocked vehicle. We immediately told the on-campus Knox County Sheriff’s Officers (KCSO).

When the KCSO officers searched the parking lot and vehicle, they found the loaded weapon in the unlocked vehicle, which resulted in the former student’s escort off the campus and his subsequent arrest.

To our knowledge, the young man never threatened anyone on the campus that evening, nor was there any public incident."

Investigators initially described the gun as an "assault rifle" in the arrest report, but later said it was a rifle made in the likeness of an AK-47. Deputies said the gun's magazine was loaded with 29 rounds when they found the weapon on the front floorboard of the teen's car.

"And I think that if you see something, say something is a strong and powerful message to send. Law enforcement is incredibly responsive. They are; they take those tips very seriously,” said Chloe Akers, a criminal defense attorney.

Akers is not working on this case. However, she knows how helpful tips are to law enforcement.

"And until we figure out a way in this country to manage guns and violence, I think it's incumbent upon all of us if we suspect that a situation could be brewing to alert someone in a position to stop it,” said Akers.

Investigators said Eldridge faces charges of having a weapon on school property, a Class E felony, and driving without a license.

"The felony, however, is much more concerning. That charge carries a maximum of six years in prison if convicted," said Akers.

Even if Eldridge were 17, he could have faced the same consequences under state law.

"Once you reach 17 years of age and this state, you can be transferred to criminal court and tried as an adult, subject to the requirements of our transfer statute,” Akers said.