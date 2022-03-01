Garage burns down in East Knox County, no injuries reported

Rural Metro Fire said they responded to calls about the fire around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, on Ellistown Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews said they responded to calls about a fire near a home at 4534 Ellistown Road in East Knox County on Tuesday.

They said when they arrived around 2:10 p.m. they found a two-car garage that was completely on fire. They said the owner of the garage was at home when a neighbor saw the fire and told him about it.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. However, the garage was totally burned.