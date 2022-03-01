Garage burns down in East Knox County, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews said they responded to calls about a fire near a home at 4534 Ellistown Road in East Knox County on Tuesday.
They said when they arrived around 2:10 p.m. they found a two-car garage that was completely on fire. They said the owner of the garage was at home when a neighbor saw the fire and told him about it.
Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. However, the garage was totally burned.
They said nobody was in the garage and no injuries were reported.