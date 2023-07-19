At least three injured in Gatlinburg crash Wednesday night, dispatchers say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Dispatchers said at least three people were injured in a crash in Gatlinburg Wednesday night. They said at least one person was taken to a hospital via helicopter.
Dispatchers said the crash happened on Parkway. They said the Gatlinburg Police Department and Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the crash.
Additional information, such as the circumstances surrounding the crash and the identities of anyone involved, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.