Driver who had loose ladder that fell onto I-75, leading to LCSO deputy's death, pleads 'no contest' to charges

Sonny Beason was originally charged with reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — On February 3, Loudon County Sergeant Chris Jenkins went to remove a fallen ladder from I-75. While he was on the road, he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sonny Beason was driving a white utility truck that was carrying an unsecured orange fiberglass ladder. After falling out, it blocked part of I-75 North near mile marker 73.

Beason was charged with three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license.

On Aug. 23, he entered a plea of "nolo contendere" for the reckless endangerment charges. The plea effectively means that he is neither accepting nor denying responsibility for the charges, but still agrees to accept punishment. With a "nolo contendere" plea, defendants cannot face additional legal action stemming from the original case.

He still pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license. His jail time was also suspended for each charge.

The driver of the tractor-trailer which killed Jenkins was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, one count of driving under the influence, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of driving on a suspended license, and other charges.