MPD: Grandmother and 3-year-old grandson disappeared Monday night

Investigators are currently searching for a grandmother and her 3-year-old grandson after the pair were reported missing to the Morristown Police Department.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said a grandmother and her grandson were reported missing by the child’s mother on Monday night.

According to a release, the grandmother, Barbara Ann Smith took her grandson, Jaiden Douglas Barger for a walk around 5:30 p.m. and did not return home.

The two were last seen at Fred Miller Park around 7:30 p.m. pulling a black and gray Radio Flyer wagon with a canopy, MPD said.

Barger is a 3-year-old boy with brown hair who is around 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. According to officials, he was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt with a dinosaur on the front.

MPD said the grandmother is a 53-year-old female who is 5’3” tall with blonde hair and weighs around 120 pounds.

Smith was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue capri pants.