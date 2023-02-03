GSMNP: Portion of Greenbrier area to close for repairs starting Feb. 13

The closure allows contractors to repair road damage and replace washed-out culverts caused by rain in 2022, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed starting Feb. 13, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP said the closure allows contractors to repair road damage and replace washed-out culverts caused by rain in July 2022.

Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, weather depending.

The road, all trails and campsites within the Greenbrier area will be closed to all motorists, cyclists, hikers and backcountry camping use during the road repair, GSMNP said.

The closed area also includes Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Old Settlers Trail, and backcountry campsites 31, 32 and 33.

The road at the Greenbrier Ranger Station has been closed to vehicle traffic since July 2022 after flooding and rockslides made the road unstable and unsafe. Flooding also washed out culverts at Porters Creek beyond the Ramsey Prong Road intersection, according to GSMNP.

Federal Highway Administration awarded a $410,000 contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries, Inc. out of Burnsville, North Carolina to complete the road repairs and culvert replacements, GSMNP said.

After the area reopens, Ramsey Cascades and Porters Creek trails will remain closed until footlog bridges damaged during the flood event can be replaced and any other trail damage can be addressed. The Messer Barn will also remain closed until structural repairs can be made following wind damage that compromised the roof, according to the GSMNP.