Nonprofit that helps women change their lives hosts online auction fundraiser

Hand Up for Women helps women achieve specific goals, aiming for them to become self-sufficient and live a life free of addiction, domestic violence, or other issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that advocates for women and supports them as they work to be self-sufficient is hosting an online auction to raise money.

Hand Up For Women connects with women facing situations involving addiction, domestic violence, poverty and many other kinds of issues. They provide support systems and mentorship connections, helping women learn the steps to take so they can recover and start living self-sufficiently.

They provide classes to teach women about career readiness. They also teach them computer skills, personal care, and interpersonal skills. According to a release, the organization also helps them with spiritual development. Hand Up For Women has been helping women since 2003.

All of the money raised from the online auction will go to support women, according to the release. There ae hundreds of items to bid on, including a basketball autographed by Pat Summit and a football autographed by Josh Heupel.

There are also gift cards to local stores and restaurants, as well as many handmade gifts from local craft makers. People will also be able to bid on tickets to local attractions.

“We are grieved by the hopelessness experienced by women in Knox and surrounding counties,” said Eva Pearce in a release, the executive director of the nonprofit. “We are passionate about serving more women and offering them the support they need to live a more abundant life. Our graduates have told us that our series of life management, career-readiness, and spiritual development classes helped them to become more personally strong and self-sufficient in every aspect of life.”