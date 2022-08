The Kentucky State Police said a 74-year-old man driving on Highway 38 when he crashed into a ditch.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said a man was dead Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash on Highway 38.

They said David Smith, 74, from Evarts, was driving when he crashed into a ditch. The car then overturned and he was ejected, according to a release from authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also said that he was not wearing a seat belt when the car crashed.