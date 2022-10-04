911 not working for some Verizon customers in Hawkins County

If you are a Verizon customer and are having trouble connecting with Hawkins County 911, call 423-272-7121 for assistance.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County residents who use Verizon might have trouble dialing 911, according to Hawkins County Emergency Communications.

If you are a Verizon customer and are having trouble connecting with Hawkins County 911, call 423-272-7121 for assistance.

Verizon has informed Hawkins County that they are working on the problem, officials said.

According to Hawkins County officials, this problem is happening to Verizon customers throughout the state.

10News reach out to numerous dispatchers and most have had no issues.

Loudon County Dispatch told 10News that the call might take a few seconds longer to connect but the call still goes through.