HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office was looking for a missing teen Friday night.

They said that Andrew Armstrong-Rose, 15, was last seen wearing black jogging pants. He is around 5'3" tall, 125 pounds and has black hair with blue eyes, according to a release from officials.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his location should call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at (423) 272-7121.