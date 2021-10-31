HCSO: Father of missing child Summer Wells arrested for DUI

Officers report that Donald Wells had driven into a grassy shoulder while turning. Wells informed the officers he had been drinking after a fight with his wife.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County Sheriff's Office report that the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, Donald Wells, was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to HCSO, an officer noticed Wells' vehicle drive into a grassy shoulder while making a left turn on October 30 at 10:14 p.m. When the officer pulled over Wells, they noticed alcohol on his breath and a bottle of alcohol in the passenger seat.

When asked if he had drank that night, Wells said that he had "a little bit." Wells said he had taken the bottle after an argument with his wife that night.

Officers administered a sobriety test which Wells failed. Well was taken to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for a blood draw and then to Hawkins County Jail for booking.