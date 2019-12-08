KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School's back in session, and with it, school zones are back too.

Have you been driving carefully while near your local schools? If not, you'll definitely want to start since those kiddos are now out and about.

A number of drivers haven't been, a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department said Monday morning.

The department issued 469 citations last week, which was the first week Knox County schools were back.

KPD said its officers will continue to be present in school areas and at bus stops throughout Knoxville for the rest of the week.

"Please remember to slow down, pay attention and build in a little extra travel time to keep our kids safe," KPD said in another tweet.

