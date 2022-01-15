'Home Sweet Home' | Hundreds returned to Summit Towers apartments after evacuation

After a small fire disabled an apartment complex's elevator on Tuesday, hundreds had to evacuate. Some residents said they are happy to be back in their apartments.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at Summit Towers could return to the building Saturday after many had to evacuate due to safety concerns following a small fire. The moisture from a sprinkler system disabled the elevator system, which prevented many residents from entering or leaving the building.

Most are elderly and need additional care to move around. They depended on the elevator to go up and down to their rooms.

Millennia Housing Management said that at least one elevator was back in working order Saturday and the Fire Marshall approved the building for re-occupancy.

"We extend our appreciation to the American Red Cross Disaster Program at the Jacob Building for providing shelter, food, and emotional support, as well as to the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Area Transit, the University of Tennessee and the to the broader community for their care, concern, and support," they said in a letter to residents.

Resident Jeff Hicks said he was so happy to make the return back to his apartment.

"Home sweet home. I'm glad to see my TV and my bed," he said. “They helped us out a whole lot and made us feel really comfortable."

Hicks said he was pleased with the help from volunteers who stepped up and helped them.

Other residents were just as excited to head back to their apartments, but some residents anxiously awaited reuniting with their pets.

"It was heartbreaking because I wasn't with my pet," resident Chris Surrett said. "Young Williams and animal control took very good care of him [Surrett's cat.]"

After spending time in the makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Jacob Building, resident Cherry Bradshaw felt a sigh of relief to be back at the apartment.

"I thought we were going to get snowed in," Bradshaw said. "I was like, 'Oh my word, so I am thrilled.'"

Many residents said they were grateful for the volunteers who took care of them through this week.

"It was really nice, they were super good to us," Bradshaw said.