Isaiah 117 House announces plans to expand into Hamblen County

For kids entering the foster care system, removal day can be traumatizing. The Isaiah 117 House organization hopes to change that.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn — In the past decade, the Tennessee Department of Children's Services said there has been a 51 percent increase in parents losing the legal right to care for their kids.

That's put roughly 8,000 under the care of the state's foster care system. For many of them, removal day can be traumatizing.

"Imagine losing your home. Imagine losing your possessions, except what can go in a black trash bag," said Ronda Paulson, executive director and founder of Isaiah 117 house. "Imagine losing your pet. Imagine possibly losing your brother or sister when you get separated."

Paulson was horrified to learn what kids might go through on removal day. She wanted to provide a safe, welcoming space to let them know they are loved as case workers work to place them.

"We want to look them right in the eye and say what do you need today?" she said. "We want to meet those needs and drive home that idea that you're not in trouble, this is happening to you, not because of you. You are loved."

Each home has decorated bedrooms, a bright red welcoming door, places to play, food and closets full of everything kids could possibly need. Paulson doesn't want any kid to feel like they're alone.

"We spend a lot of time talking about how to break the cycle. These children are our next generation," she said. "We're talking about our children right here in this county."

On Sunday, Paulson and her team held a meeting in Hamblen County to share their expansion plans for the future. Isaiah 117 House is already in a number of East Tennessee counties, as well as Florida and Indiana.

Jessica Lyle is leading the team in Hamblen County.