x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

JCSO: Body found in Jefferson County, TBI agents investigating

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report about a body found on Phillips Road at around 1:59 p.m.

More Videos

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a body was found Thursday afternoon, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to start looking into it.

They said deputies responded to a report about a body found on the 1400 block of Phillips Road at around 1:59 p.m. They said investigators with the criminal investigation division and TBI agents were on the scene.

They also said a part of Phillips Road was closed at around 3:50 p.m. as authorities conducted their investigation. Information about when the road would reopen was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out