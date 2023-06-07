JCSO: Body found in Jefferson County, TBI agents investigating

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report about a body found on Phillips Road at around 1:59 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a body was found Thursday afternoon, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to start looking into it.

They said deputies responded to a report about a body found on the 1400 block of Phillips Road at around 1:59 p.m. They said investigators with the criminal investigation division and TBI agents were on the scene.

They also said a part of Phillips Road was closed at around 3:50 p.m. as authorities conducted their investigation. Information about when the road would reopen was not immediately available.