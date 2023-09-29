Former UT President Joe Johnson dies at 90

Johnson was the University of Tennessee president from 1990 to 1999 and spent more than 50 years working at the school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former University of Tennessee President Joe Johnson has died at the age of 90, the school announced Friday.

Johnson was UT system president from 1990 to 1999 and returned to serve as interim president from 2003 to 2004. After his retirement in 1999, he served as president emeritus and remained active at the University.

Johnson spent more than 50 years at UT and was known for his popularity with the alumni association.

He worked closely with long-time presidents Andy Holt and Ed Boling, and he is considered the architect of the UT System structure, created in 1968. In 2014, the UT Board of Trustees presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Dr. Johnson was the embodiment of the University of Tennessee,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “UT would not be the great institution it is today without the leadership, vision and compassion for people that Dr. Johnson so eloquently had. This is a tremendous loss for our university system, but an even greater loss to the state of Tennessee.”

During Johnson’s tenure as president, the University marked several milestones, including its bicentennial in 1994 and completion in 1998 of the 21st Century Campaign that raised $432 million.

Johnson served two years in the U.S. Army beginning in 1956 and was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1958 as a sergeant.

Johnson was involved in many community organizations, including Imagination Library of Knox County, the Pat Summitt Foundation, Helen Ross McNabb Center, Knox Area Rescue Ministries and the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America. In 2012, he was honored with the Silver Antelope Award, the highest award the national council gives to volunteers at the region level.

An award for UT employees to mark 50 years of service was named in his honor. The Joe Johnson Lifetime Service Award was first given out in 2013.