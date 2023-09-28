x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

'I feel good': Former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer doing better after medical procedure

Fulmer had a medical procedure back in August, but has recovered.
Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 18, 2021 - Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer during a press conference in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee football head coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer is doing better following his medical procedure back in August.

"I feel good," Fulmer said on Thursday. "I just appreciate the prayers everyone had for us. We just have to figure out what's going on, but we will be fine."

Fulmer attended last Saturday's game for the Vols against UTSA. He is excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tennessee winning the 1998 national championship this weekend against South Carolina.

He says that going through his health scare gave him more perspective when appreciating reunions like this.

"These opportunities to come together as a family, and share something that happened 25 years ago," Fulmer said. "It's been five years since we've gathered. It's always special."

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

How Auburn football should handle Payton Thorne's struggles against Texas A&M - Auburn Tigers Pod

Before You Leave, Check This Out