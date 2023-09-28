'I feel good': Former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer doing better after medical procedure

Fulmer had a medical procedure back in August, but has recovered.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee football head coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer is doing better following his medical procedure back in August.

"I feel good," Fulmer said on Thursday. "I just appreciate the prayers everyone had for us. We just have to figure out what's going on, but we will be fine."

Fulmer attended last Saturday's game for the Vols against UTSA. He is excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tennessee winning the 1998 national championship this weekend against South Carolina.

He says that going through his health scare gave him more perspective when appreciating reunions like this.

"These opportunities to come together as a family, and share something that happened 25 years ago," Fulmer said. "It's been five years since we've gathered. It's always special."