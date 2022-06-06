Authorities searching for Johnson City man accused of killing girlfriend

The body of 48-year-old Athena Saunders was found last month off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a Johnson City man accused of killing his girlfriend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A joint investigation between the TBI and the Unicoi County Sheriff's Office led to 43-year-old Bradley Miller being charged.

The body of 48-year-old Athena Saunders was found last month off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.

Miller has been charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Miller is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office at 423-743-1850. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.