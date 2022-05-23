Man sentenced to life plus 15 years in prison for 2020 Knoxville motel murder

Davis will have to serve 51 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole. The extra 15 years will be served after the life sentence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man convicted of murdering a man and trying to kill a second person during a robbery in 2020 at a North Knoxville hotel will spend at least the next five decades in prison.

The court ordered Johnathan Davis Jr., 21, to serve an additional 15 years in prison on top of his mandatory life sentence for the murder of John Townsend at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike in October 2020. Davis also shot and wounded a motel employee who he encountered while leaving.

Davis was one of three people who went to Townsend's room to rob him.

"Once in the room, the defendants shot Townsend. Davis and the two others ran from the scene and encountered a hotel employee in the breezeway. Davis shot the employee once in the chest before continuing to flee."

Davis was convicted in February 2022 of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary in concert.