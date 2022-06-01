McNabb Center takes donations for Christmas in July

Christmas in July served 450 children in 2021. The non-profit wants to repeat their success, but needs help from the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The steamy July air is stark in contrast to dreams of a white Christmas, but the McNabb Center thinks about the big holiday all year.

Christmas in July is in full swing which means the McNabb Center is taking donations for their Dear Santa program at select federal credit unions in East Tennessee.

“For a lot of families that this program serves, this is the only Christmas experience they will receive at all, so they really rely on the community for these donations,” McNabb Center Community Relations Specialist Amy Cattran said.

Christmas in July served over 450 kids last year through summer donations.

People wanting to donate can pick an item from McNabb’s Amazon wish list and ship it directly to the center or they can buy a toy in-store and go to one of the drop-off locations.

“The holiday season is a really busy and hectic time for everyone so it's really important to get a jumpstart on that spirit of giving ahead of time for the holidays," Cattran said.