KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Berea program at Knox Area Rescue Ministries helps people break the cycle of homelessness.

Students in the 4 to 6-month program go to class, work and perform community service.

On Thursday, KARM went to Zoo Knoxville to volunteer their time.

After they helped clean and landscape, volunteers got to slingshot meat into the tiger enclosures.

This provides enrichment for the tigers and fun for the volunteers.

Officials at KARM said that working with the zoo allows students in the Berea program to give back to the community.

"The key with, it's one thing to be in a classroom, to take info and apply it and to give back to the community that is there to serve them. That's one of the greatest value that the students receive from the program," said Jeffrey Crick with KARM.

The Berea program also works with "Keep Knox Beautiful" and the YMCA.

