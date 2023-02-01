KAT releases draft of reimagined transit network, asks for public input

The draft shows how the KAT bus network could run differently within its existing budget.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit is asking the public to provide feedback on a draft of a new bus transit network.

The draft was developed based on input from the public and direction from the Knoxville Transportation Authority Board.

The draft shows how the KAT bus network could run differently within its existing budget, with a shift toward routes with higher frequencies with less overall coverage.

According to the plan analysis, on average, the draft allows more people to get to more places sooner. However, some places do lose coverage, according to KAT.

Different locations are highlighted in the draft to show how access to jobs and other opportunities is impacted. You can view the draft here.

There are multiple opportunities throughout the month of February to provide feedback to KAT.

There will be a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. You can register here.

There will be two in-person public meetings at the Knoxville Station Transit Center's Community Room at 301 Church Avenue. The first meeting is taking place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second meeting is taking place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.