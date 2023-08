Knoxville's Community Development Corporation is partnering with community organizations to hold its first annual pet palooza.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Aug. 29 Knoxville's Community Development Corporation will hold their first annual PetPalooza at Guy B. Love Towers.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1171 Armstrong Ave. in North Knoxville.

This year PetPalooza will provide resources that encourage proper pet care and ownership, including food, ID tags and toys.