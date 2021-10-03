KCHD urges everyone to remember the 'Five Core Actions' during spring break

Last year, there were several positive case spikes in the weeks following holidays due to travel during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is urging everyone to remember and practice the 'Five Core Actions' during spring break.

The Five Core Actions are:

Practice physical distancing.

Wear cloth face coverings.

Practice proper handwashing.

Clean/sanitize surfaces.

Stay home if you're sick.

The health department said last year there were several positive case spikes in the weeks following holidays due to travel during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Even with larger vaccination efforts and lower positive case numbers, the community still needs to be careful, Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan said.

“In the same way a marathon runner doesn’t quit before reaching the finish line, we shouldn’t stop practicing the tried and true measures that help keep our community healthy,” Dr. Buchanan said.

If you have been vaccinated, KCHD recommends following the CDC's updated recommendations.