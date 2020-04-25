KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A well-known former Knox County orthopedic surgeon who was missing since Monday was found Friday evening, according to the Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton.

The Roane County Sheriff said that Jonathan Degnan, 64, was found near mile marker 362 on I-40. They said he had an auto accident and had been there for several days. He was found alive, and authorities said he is safe and sound.

He had been missing since April 20 and was last seen driving a white 2013 Porsche 911 with the Tennessee tag "fatbak." Before being found, he was last seen in West Knox County.

