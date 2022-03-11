Kentucky State Police: No survivors after small plane crash in Harlan Co.

According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.

KSP and other officials arrived at the scene south of the airport, saying a small plane had crashed. KSP confirmed there were no known survivors.

10News reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said only the pilot was on board the Beechcraft plane at the time of the crash.