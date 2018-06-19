David Rausch has been in law enforcement for over three decades.

He started his journey serving in the U.S. Army from 1986-1990.

Coming from Louisville, Kentucky Rausch started as a police officer with Knoxville Police Department in 1993.

Throughout the next decade he worked his way up the ranks to Police Chief in 2011.

Since then, Rausch has been on the front lines of every crisis in Knoxville.

One of the key moments in Rausch's career was the death of Zavion Dobson in December 2015. Dobson was the Fulton student who died while protecting his friends from gunfire.

Zaveon’s Mother thinks Rausch is not only qualified for the promotion, but he’s the man for the job.

"He's been a man of his word, he's been a respected man and he's been respected throughout this whole process," Zenobia Dobson said.

Just a few months after Zaveon’s death, his cousin, JuJuan Latham was killed in a suspected gang related shooting.

In January 2017, Rausch started an opiod task force to try to end the drug crisis in Knoxville.

Then ten months later, Rausch took his concern to the White house echoing the President saying the opioid epidemic has no boundaries.

"We are working together and holding people accountable who have provided the drug that caused their death," Rausch said.

Right now, he's on the board of at least twenty different organizations.

The next step for David Rausch will be to take the reigns as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Director.

This is effective June 25, 2018.

Rausch was the 25th Police Chief with KPD and he will be the 9th Director for the TBI.

