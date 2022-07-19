KFD quickly puts out Knoxville College fire

KFD members were able to quickly put out the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke coming from the Knoxville College campus at 901 College Drive Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 10:29 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, the initial engine companies said they discovered two small rubbish fires. One was located outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. dormitory and the other one was located in the cafeteria space of the same building, according to KFD officials.

No injuries have been reported.

KFD investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause.