KFD: Investigation underway for structure fire at Hamilton House Condominiums

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire at 6:15 p.m., according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — At around 5:48 p.m., Knox County 911 received a report of smoke coming from a second-floor apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, light smoke was reported in the area of the fire. After a brief investigation by fire department members, a fire was discovered on the second floor in a corner apartment, said KFD.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire at 6:15 p.m, according to KFD.

The male occupant was not home at the time of the fire. It was discovered by another occupant of the building who smelled smoke as she entered the structure, KFD said.

No injuries have been reported.