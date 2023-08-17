Kingston Fire Department raising money to install 'Safe Haven Baby Box'

The fundraiser aims to raise $12,000 to install a "Safe Haven Baby Box," giving parents a chance to anonymously surrender newborns.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Kingston shared a fundraiser on social media to raise money for a Safe Haven Baby Box at a Kingston Fire Station.

The boxes are meant to provide a safe place where parents can surrender newborns without facing shame or even being identified. Newborns are placed inside the box, which are designed to be temperature controlled and safe for infants. The doors are then locked and responders are notified that a newborn was placed inside it.

They then respond to the box, retrieving the newborn and bringing it to authorities. The boxes are installed on the exterior walls of fire stations and hospitals, effectively guaranteeing quick response.

"I thought it was a great idea, and I would hope that it would never have to be used, but if it has to be used, it's good that it's there — that we could take care of a child," said Kingston Mayor Tim Neal.

He said the city is hoping to install a box within six months.