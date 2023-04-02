NWS: One dead after wind rips roof off of baseball dugout

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service, strong winds in Roane County sent two people to the hospital Saturday, where an adult later died.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another hurt after strong winds ripped the roof off of a dugout at a Rockwood ball complex Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS sent in a storm report, at about 5 p.m., the roof from a dugout landed on two people, an adult female and a child. Both were taken to the hospital, where the adult woman later died.

The Rockwood Police Department shared on Facebook, it happened during a "recreational event" at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex.

It is with much sadness that the City of Rockwood announces a tragic incident in the Brillo Miller Sports Complex... Posted by Rockwood Police on Saturday, April 1, 2023