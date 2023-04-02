NWS: One dead after wind rips roof off of baseball dugout

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another hurt after strong winds ripped the roof off of a dugout at a Rockwood ball complex Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS sent in a storm report, at about 5 p.m., the roof from a dugout landed on two people, an adult female and a child. Both were taken to the hospital, where the adult woman later died.
The Rockwood Police Department shared on Facebook, it happened during a "recreational event" at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex.
10News has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.