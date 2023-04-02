x
Kingston Harriman Roane

NWS: One dead after wind rips roof off of baseball dugout

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service, strong winds in Roane County sent two people to the hospital Saturday, where an adult later died.
Ambulances waiting outside Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another hurt after strong winds ripped the roof off of a dugout at a Rockwood ball complex Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS sent in a storm report, at about 5 p.m., the roof from a dugout landed on two people, an adult female and a child. Both were taken to the hospital, where the adult woman later died.

The Rockwood Police Department shared on Facebook, it happened during a "recreational event" at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex.

It is with much sadness that the City of Rockwood announces a tragic incident in the Brillo Miller Sports Complex...

Posted by Rockwood Police on Saturday, April 1, 2023

10News has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

