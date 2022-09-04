"Know that you're safe" | Sevierville salon to offer services designed for transgender people and LGBTQ community

A salon in Sevierville is offering members of the LGBTQ community a place where they can safely get waxes, get their hair done and be their most authentic selves.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — For many members of the LGBTQ community, entering a salon and asking for a haircut can be terrifying. Some members of the LGBTQ community say they have been refused service because of their identities or have been directly insulted for who they are.

So, a Sevierville business leader is starting to offer a special kind of service at Wanderlust Salon and Spa.

"We do intimate waxing here, so there's always that weird, 'What type of wax do you need?'" said Jessie Sexton, the owner of Wanderlust. "So we created the Rainbow Package. It's just kind of a code for us to know that you're safe, and you're going to be here with Nathan, Maddie or myself, and we're going to take really good care of you."

There will be two kinds of Rainbox waxing available at Wunderlust. The first is a full body waxing and can take around 3 hours, depending on a person's hair growth. They also offer a cheaper intimate waxing service.

The business was a winner of Salon Today's top 200 salons in North America in 2021 and 2022, according to the business' website.

Sexton said she learned about how much the LGBTQ community needed a safe space to get beauty services and relax while reading posts on social media.

"We encourage everyone to be their most authentic selves," said Nathan Vaughn, a stylist and waxer at the salon. "It's a very inclusive environment. And for me, that is one of the most important things ever."

Sexton said around 20% of Wanderlust's clientele are members of the LGBTQ community. One prominent member is Jason DeShavo, a drag performer whose character is designed to be family-friendly. The character is named Momma Ashley Rose and has performed to raise money for nonprofit organizations in the past.

"Going to a place that is comfortable and safe for anyone, whether they are LGBTQ+ or straight, just having that safe environment is extremely important, especially in this day and age," said DeShavo.

Vaughn said she started working at the salon because it gave her a chance to do something meaningful. She said working at Wanderlust gives her the chance to help people feel like they belong in their own bodies, affirming their identities while giving them a sense of community and connection.

"We really want to help people be who they are, without any judgment," said Sexton.

The Rainbox Package will be 50% off starting next week, according to the store's owner. The salon also participates in "Strands for Trans," a movement meant to make barbershops and salons more inclusive. Salons participating in it can display a barber pole sticker in the colors of transgender pride.