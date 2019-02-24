KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After Saturday's widespread flooding, East Tennessee is trying to dry out and assess the damage.

According to a Facebook post from Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Emergency Management has released a survey to help get an understanding of the extent of the flood damage across the community.

They are asking any residents who had damage in the recent floods to download, complete and submit the survey.

You can find the survey by clicking here.