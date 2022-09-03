Watch Live: Knox Co. Schools to discuss ethics complaints, mask requirements and federal case during meeting

Ethics complaints were submitted against three board members, but those members said they did not do anything wrong.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education was set to meet on Wednesday and discuss several items.

Many items included accepting grants like the Battelle education TSIN/STEMx Classroom grant, which provides $31,000 to help many schools implement new kinds of technology and learn about engineering. They were also set to discuss utility easements with the Knoxville Utilities Board for new schools.

They were also set to discuss a new special course for high schools in the county — Introduction to Math Modeling. The class would focus on how students can forecast outcomes and help in the problem-solving process to find solutions to real-world challenges.

But among the many transactions, grants, memorandums and other routine board business, they were also set to discuss fiery topics centered around mask requirements and the ethics of board members.

Resolution to support parent choice for students to wear masks

Board member Betsy Henderson introduced a resolution that would tell the Knox County Law Director that the board collectively wanted parents to be the ones to choose if students wear masks at school.

The resolution has a single reason to describe why it is being introduced, saying the board voted several times in favor of having parents choose whether students should wear masks.

The board has held several votes on a variety of topics. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they voted to follow CDC guidance and implement mask requirements in schools. Later, in 2021, they voted to remove the requirement which sparked controversy among parents who enrolled children in in-person learning under the impression they would need to wear masks.

The decision led to some parents suing the board, and a federal judge required the board to return to its original vote and follow the CDC's guidance to require masks. Without the requirement, the judge said at-risk students were not being given a safe environment to attend school in, violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

However, several groups formed on social media where users championed efforts against the requirements. Protests broke out and demonstrators gathered at schools as students went to class, showing their frustration over the requirement.

The federal case continued, and later board members said they were unhappy with the law department's work on it. Three board members showed support for finding new attorneys to represent them.

Recently, the federal judge said plaintiffs and defendants in the trial must work towards an agreement in mediation. The plaintiffs also asked the judge to suspend the mask requirements now that the CDC downgraded Knox County to a lower community threat level, removing guidance to wear masks.

Wednesday's resolution would give clearer guidance to attorneys in the federal case about what the board of education wants them to do.

Resolution "requiring that all school activities return to normal"

Henderson also introduced a resolution that would mostly function as a symbolic gesture over what the board wants. In it, it says that KCS insists that all school activities resume as normal. It does not clearly define what would change among school activities.

However, it does say that a well-rounded education includes enriched curricula, sports and other kinds of clubs. It goes on to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many events for students, teachers and administrators.

"Students are typically in each grade once and our children have suffered enough," the resolution says. "It is time to give our children their childhood back."

The resolution also says KCS would insist parents be included "to the greatest extent possible," without explaining the resolution further.

Discussion and possible action on ethics complaints

The Board of Education Ethics Committee brought an item to the agenda to discuss ethics complaints submitted against board members Betsy Henderson, Susan Horn and Board Chair Kristi Kristy.

Those complaints alleged that the board members did not follow the will of the board by seeking to hire outside attorneys for the federal mask requirement case. A previous vote passed the board that showed support for the law department. In the ethics complaint, advocates say they violated that vote by searching for outside attorneys.

Another one claims they violated open meeting laws by arranging to attend a county commission meeting to urge leaders to allow them to find outside counsel.

Motion authorizing hiring an attorney in federal mask requirement

Board members will also discuss whether to pass a motion that would direct the Knox County Law Director to hire an attorney to help with the federal mask requirement lawsuit after the Knox County Commission passed a resolution allowing KCS to find outside counsel.

The resolution only gives permission for the Knox County Law Director to hire an attorney to help in matters related to the federal lawsuit. They must have experience in cases involving the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The Board of Education will also be able to approve the chosen attorney by voting in an open meeting. If they vote against the proposed new attorney, the law director will need to provide alternatives.

The commission's resolution will also only take effect as long as the Board of Education votes for it in an open meeting, and expenses for outside counsel will need to be paid from funds given to the Board of Education.

Mediation with plaintiffs in mask case