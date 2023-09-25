Knox Co. Commission tables vague proposal that would have restricted funds following holiday drag performance at TN Theatre

The law director revised the bill to remove parts impacting how funds would be given in the county, making it mostly symbolic. Lee asked for those to be included.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Commissioners met Monday to discuss a list of different proposals. One of them was a vague proposal focused on "protecting the innocence of children."

Some language in the resolution was previously approved in Sumner County and in Ottawa County, Michigan. Knox County leaders discussed a revised and mostly-symbolic version of the proposal that removed parts of it that would have prevented public funds from going towards some kinds of institutions depending on the kinds of performances, activities and materials they offer.

On Monday, Lee asked the county to revise the proposal back to its original language that would have restricted funds and resources given to institutions or facilities if they have materials or offer activities that "support or normalize the sexualization of children and youth."

Specifically, Commissioner Rhonda Lee said it was inspired after the Tennessee Theatre hosted a Christmas drag performance. Although no sexual content was displayed at the show, it was the target of anti-drag protestors who stood outside the show and claimed performers were exposing children to sexual content.

"We only had this conversation because we allowed hate to rule our hearts," said Commissioner Dasha Lundy.

Lee said she would want funds to be blocked from going to the Tennessee Theatre after they hosted the drag show. Commissioner Gina Oster said that even though county funds go to supporting the theatre, they did not specifically go to support the drag show.

Commissioner John Schoonmaker spoke on the bill. He said he was not involved with Lee while writing the proposal or while revising it. He also said he did not ask the law director to change any parts of the original ordinance.

"I'm really surprised of certain individuals in our community who would stoop that low, to attack me that way," he said. "So, an out-of-state resolution is dictating what's going on in Knox County, Tennessee?"

Commissioner Courtney Durrett said she was hesitant to vote against the resolution because she was worried that voting against it would be "spun" to portray her as a person apathetic to children's safety. However, she said she could not support it because it reminded her of "freedom unless," which she said describes a resolution that allows rights unless a specific condition is not met.

"In my opinion, this is exactly an example of government overreach. If this passes, where does this stop? Do we make house visits?" she said. "Secondly, this resolution is incredibly broad. For example, it includes the word activities, but does not provide a definition of what activities are a violation of children's innocence."

Commissioner Larsen Jay said he asked what problem the resolution was meant to solve. He said Lee could not provide an answer.

"If we could legislate all the evil out of the world, we would have already done it," he said. "I believe it is too vague, and it will enable broad interpretation and enable manipulation."

He warned that resolutions like this were being used to restrict materials in libraries and prevent health department outreach events. He said after reaching out to organizations working with children, they told him the best way to support children was to promote after-school programs and promote the Knox County Safe Baby Court.

He said ChildHelp told him victims of child abuse often become offenders themselves, and so to break the cycle of abuse Knox County could invest more in mental health care. He also said the commission should look for ways to partner with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

"I'm confident there is not anyone on this stage who would not do anything they could to protect a child ... but this resolution does not do anything," he said. "Those are the things I'm going to work on, and those are the things that I'm going to bring before this commission."

He made a motion to substitute the motion for an indefinite time. It passed, and Lee was the only one to vote against it.

Knox Pride released a statement about the bill. It is available below.

"Knox Pride believes in following the laws, which have stated that bans against drag are unconstitutional. We would encourage the community to hold other tax-exempt organizations throughout the community accountable to “protect the innocence of children" instead of focusing on cultural hot topics that provide headlines with no substance.