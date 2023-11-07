Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Here's how to register to vote in Tennessee.

Here are some resources if you are looking to register to vote in the state of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day!

September is also National Voter Registration Month, which is set aside to remind and encourage people to register to vote well before important election deadlines approach so they can participate.

Here's what you need to know before you register to vote in the state of Tennessee:

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must be 18 or older on or before the date of the next election.

You must be a resident of Tennessee. The Tennessee Secretary of State's office has guidelines for determining residency and special considerations for homeless persons and non-resident property owners.

If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. You can find guidelines on the voting rights restoration process at this link.

If you are eligible to vote, then there are several ways to register. Keep in mind that you must be registered to vote at least 30 days before any election in Tennessee to participate in that election. Here are ways you can sign up or update your current registration:

Use Tennessee's online voter registration register or update your voter registration.

register or update your voter registration. Download and complete the Voter Registration Application and mail the application to your county election commission .

and mail the application to your . Pick up voter registration applications in person at the following locations: County Election Commission Offices County Clerk’s Offices Public Libraries Register of Deeds Offices

Register during a transaction with one of the following agencies: Department of Health (WIC program) Department of Human Services Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Department of Mental Health Department of Safety (motor vehicles division) Department of Veteran’s Affairs



Once you are registered to vote, then you need to make sure you know other important dates, such as when early voting begins and when election day is. You should check with your local election commission, such as the Knox County Election Commission.