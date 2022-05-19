KCHD: Free dental health services for children, young adults throughout June

The Knox County Health Department’s School-Based Dental Program is offering opportunities for free dental services for children and young adults.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department's School-Based Dental Program is offering free dental services for children and young adults throughout June.

People ages four to 21 can receive several services including education, screenings, sealants and fluoride varnish.

Appointments are from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates in June: 7,8,9,14,15,22 and 23. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 865-215-5407.

“We all want to see our kids smile, which is why dental health is so important," Sarah Naill, a dental hygienist with KCHD’s School-Based Dental Prevention Program, said. “Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in childhood, yet it is largely a preventable disease. Attending free events like this is an easy step to ensure a healthy smile for children.”