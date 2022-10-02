Knox County looks to develop plans for housing and traffic together

The county's Advance Knox initiative asks for community input on future developments.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Over the next 20 years, Knox County leaders expect more than 75,000 people to move into the county. One of the county's challenges is where to put all of those people.

The county is in the process of developing a strategic plan for land use and transportation. Knox County Chief Engineer Jim Snowden said Hardin Valley is a good example of why this plan is necessary.

"20-some years ago, Hardin Valley was very, very rural," Snowden said.

Now, it's full of housing developments, strip malls, stores and schools. Snowden said private development happened quickly, and there weren't enough roads for redundant routes through Hardin Valley.

"[Developers] filled in holes to where all those potential redundant traffic routes could have been built," Snowden said. "They're decent roads, but they're not really accommodating for the kind of growth that we did see."

Snowden said a comprehensive land use and transportation plan will make sure, as developers are building housing and community centers, transportation will be able to keep up.

"We just want folks to be able to come out and participate and really help us decide what Knox County looks like in the next 20 years," Snowden said. "This process is going to put it all in one."

TDOT said I-40 in Knox County is the busiest road in all of Tennessee. More than 200,000 people travel on it every single day.

Knox County will host three more community meetings for its Advance Knox program

Gresham Middle School - October 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Bluff Middle School - October 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Zoom - October 5 at 12 p.m.