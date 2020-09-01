The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a 1-year-old child was found unresponsive in the bathtub Wednesday night.

According to the KCSO, deputies escorted EMS to Tennova West with the child after they were found unresponsive around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boyd Station Road.

The child is reportedly in 'stable' condition, according to KCSO. Deputies are still investigating and said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Jeff Bagwell with Knox County Rural Metro said it was a 'tough call' for emergency teams to respond to. When Rural Metro arrived, he said they had to use advanced life support to revive the child before they were rushed to the ER in critical condition.

As of 9:30 p.m., Bagwell said a call was made for a transport to transfer the child to East Tennessee Children's Hospital -- which he called "a good sign."