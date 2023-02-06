Knox County plans to open a mental health court by late summer

County leaders told 10News that the detention facility has become the top place for people struggling with mental illness. They hope the program will change that.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail.

"We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."

A few years ago, he pitched the idea of bringing a mental health court to Knox County. It could become a reality by late summer.

"The court is designed to hopefully take them out of the court system, get them away from the detention facility, work them through a program," he said. "This is not a 30-day or 60-day program. You're looking at about a year-long program."

Judge Chuck Cerny, who currently presides over the recovery court, would also oversee this initiative. He will have the final say on who is eligible.

"It's someone that has persistent and chronic mental health issues that has committed a low-level offense," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "If we can break that cycle and get them the help they need, that just helps all of us."

Right now, Hammond estimated between 12 and 15 people could be eligible for court-mandated treatment instead of jail time. They'd be required to attend regular check-ins with a case manager.

County leaders hope to launch the mental health court by August, once they receive additional state funding that becomes available on July 1.