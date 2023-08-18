Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton talk proposals to create state-run mental health hospital in Knox Co.

The closest state-run mental health hospital to Knox County is in Chattanooga.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than a decade after Lakeshore Mental Health Institute in Knox County closed, lack of access to care remains a top concern, according to a report released by the Knox County Health Department.

In 2012, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health announced it would close the state-run institute in Knox County. Leaders argued mental healthcare was trending away from inpatient care facilities.

This year, Knox County Commissioner Kyle Ward sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee asking the state to redirect money from a proposed pedestrian bridge over the Tennessee River to an inpatient mental care hospital in Knox County.

"The hospital will serve as a regional center for mental health in the region as well," Ward said. "We could do more preventative care and we can have better access for our local citizens."

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R - Oak Ridge), whose district covers part of Knox County, said he doesn't think the state can change the appropriation for the pedestrian bridge. However, he agreed more needs to be done.

"I think, in the long term, we do need additional resources here," McNally said.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) said he doesn't think Lakeshore could be brought back but pointed to the investments in mental health resources in East Tennessee.

"They're using the old St. Mary's property for a specialty type of emergency room for mental health patients," Sexton said. "I think that will be instrumental in helping some of the hospital ERs. We need more than 16 beds, so we need to expand that."

Sexton said he will continue looking at increasing long-term access to mental health care in Knox County.