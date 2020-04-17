KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Even though students cannot attend class due to COVID-19, Knox County Schools are leaving the lights on for seniors.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, Knox County high schools will turn their stadium lights on to honor the Class of 2020.

Normally these Friday night lights would be shining over excited crowds and players, but tonight they will stay lit over empty fields. Knox County Schools said students will not be returning to class at the request of Gov. Bill Lee, who asked schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, KCS announced all extracurricular activities and school events would be canceled for the duration of school closures. It has not announced any plans yet for commencement, but said earlier in the month it would explore ways to provide that important experience.

KCS said it is trying to honor seniors in the meantime given the disappointing circumstances.

"Seniors, we’re saddened about the impact of COVID-19, but when you see the lights please remember that we’re proud of you!"

KCS also recently announced numerous changes to its grading plan for the semester. You can find the full list of changes here.

