Knox Pride opens new thrift store in South Knoxville, 'Knox Pride Thriftique'

Knox Pride said they are keeping all of their usual services and programs, but now they also have a thrift store.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is taking a new approach to serving the LGBTQ community in Knoxville — thrifting.

They announced a new thrift store called "Knox Pride Thriftique" built out of their old collaboration suite on Chapman Highway. They are still providing regular services such as a food pantry and a clothing closet but said they are now providing services alongside a thrift store.

They said they have pants, clothes, shoes, handbags, hats and several other items available at Knox Pride Thriftique. They also said people can shop for free or pay to help cover the cost of the center and the services they provide.

"It's giving us more access to our services and it's gonna help build even more on what we've already been doing," said Story Vanness, an assistant director at Knox pride. "We've been doing a lot of stuff with very, very little income. So this will help make our service better than they already were."

Knox Pride Thriftique is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Around the same time they launched Knox Pride Thriftique, they also announced the Knox Pride Podcast. On the podcast, they said they plan to sit down with members of the LGBTQ community to discuss news, events, and Appalachian queer history and to explore LGBTQ businesses and programs.