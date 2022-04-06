UT kicks off 'All Vol Weekend' on Thursday

The multi-day event features multiple Volunteer teams in action and a fan fest tailgate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fans will have the chance to experience a weekend full of sports during the upcoming "All Vol Weekend."

The multi-day event features multiple Volunteer teams in action and a fan fest tailgate. The event begins on Thursday, April 7 and ends on Sunday, April 10.

The top ranked Tennessee baseball team will host Missouri for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry a Tennessee football scrimmage. Fans will also be able to watch live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guest.

The traditional Orange & White game is not being played this spring due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts.

The Pride of the Southland Pep Band and Tennessee Spirit Team will perform at approximately 12:40 p.m. and the scrimmage will begin at 1 p.m.

Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Fans who plan to attend are encouraged to park in Lot G10.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee track and field teams will host the Tennessee Relays from Thursday through Saturday at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium. On Friday, the Tennessee Relays will hold a "Power Hour" that will feature the top-seeded athlete in marquee events.

Women's tennis takes on Vanderbilt at noon on Friday and Kentucky at noon on Sunday.