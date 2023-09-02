Knoxville Area Urban League to host annual meeting for first time with new CEO

Dr. Charles Lomax started working as KAUL's new CEO on Dec. 12. He took over after Phyllis Nichols, who led the organization for two decades, retired.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a week, the Knoxville Area Urban League's new CEO is expected to be at the organization's annual members meeting.

The meeting is meant to recognize the board and members of KAUL, while also celebrating the work they've done over the past year. That work includes helping people in Knoxville pay rent, as well as hosting a health fair where people could find many kinds of services including vaccines.

They will also plan for how to best serve the Knoxville community over the coming year.

"We've been able to take a look at what's been done and we're looking at continuing that work, and even expanding on some of the things that we are doing within our community. We're building partnerships and collaborations that have not existed previously, and really continuing to make an impact for those that need it most in our community," said Charles Lomax Jr., the CEO of the Urban League.

He said that over the last year, they've noticed a greater need for services to help people with housing, health care and youth engagement.

"There are so many things within our community that we are providing that we've seen that rise in a need for," he said. "We're committed to the Knoxville area and in making sure that those needs get met, whatever that need is."

The meeting will be at the Knoxville Convention Center, starting at 12 p.m. on Feb. 15. You can find more information about the event at this link.