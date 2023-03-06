x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Knoxville police investigating after finding body in the river near Neyland Drive

KPD said no foul play is suspected at the moment. The body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination and identification.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is investigating after finding a body in the Tennessee River near Neyland Drive Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 900 Neyland Drive after receiving a report about a body in the river around 10 a.m.

Investigators and medical examiners arrived at the scene. KPD said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification. KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Inside TN: B. Massey, R. Briggs, Part 4

Before You Leave, Check This Out