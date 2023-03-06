Knoxville police investigating after finding body in the river near Neyland Drive

KPD said no foul play is suspected at the moment. The body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination and identification.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is investigating after finding a body in the Tennessee River near Neyland Drive Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 900 Neyland Drive after receiving a report about a body in the river around 10 a.m.

Investigators and medical examiners arrived at the scene. KPD said no foul play is suspected at this time.