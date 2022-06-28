Knoxville City Council to vote on rezoning for affordable housing, buying electric buses

City council members will also vote on whether to spend around $1 million in city funds and $4.1 million from a grant to buy electric buses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council will meet on Tuesday to vote on several routine items and some standout ones. However, before that meeting starts, the city's beer board will hear from Hatmaker's Bar and Grill.

The bar was recently the site of a shooting that killed two people. The bar recently paid a fine from the state Alcoholic Beverage Commission after the commission moved to revoke its permit. The owner said he installed a security camera in the front of the bar as a precaution against incidents in the future.

During the meeting, Hatmaker's is expected to defend its permit to sell beer on the premises and argue that it should not be suspended. It is currently on probation for a year with the TABC.

Following the beer board, city council members will meet at 6 p.m. There, they will vote on whether to rezone areas of North Knoxville to allow affordable housing to be built. It will be built by a company called Hopeful Housing and they hope to house around 120 families in the buildings. The company said they hope to have their first tenants in mid-2024.

Knoxville City Council will also vote on whether to move towards buying four electric buses and infrastructure to charge them. The additions to Knoxville Area Transit's fleet come after receiving a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The grant covered around $4.1 million of the cost, and the city will need to pay around $1 million to cover the cost of the buses and equipment. Officials said it would help keep the fleet in good repair and help the city work towards its goals of having a zero-emission fleet.

City Council members will also vote on whether to use around $42,000 from the Community Improvement Fund to support several nonprofit organizations across the city.

The Metro Drug Coalition will get $5,254 to help fund recovery houses while the Knoxville History Project will get $1,500 for historic walking tours. My Daughter's Journey will also get $2,500 for vocation training and workshops on gun trauma.

The city is also expected to approve a $51,765 grant from the American Red Cross to help teach people how to swim in communities where the drowning rate is above the national average.