Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center put together events to commemorate the emancipation in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 where slaves in Tennessee were freed.

"I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, said. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."

Sunday morning's Libation Ceremony took place at the Freedmen's Mission Historic Cemetery, adjacent to the historic Knoxville College. The cemetery is the resting place for three of Knoxville's original slaves.

"I think that is part of the importance of understanding history," Kesler mentioned. "It is understanding it was real people with real lives that were impacted and affected, but because of their endurance, we are standing here today."

Kesler said the Eighth of August is about looking back on history and understanding it, but also about looking ahead.

"If you are not afraid to look back, then nothing you are facing can frighten you," she added. "So I think it is that we look back, we remember and commemorate history so that we can look forward to a great future."

Revered Kesler recognized many people in Knoxville do not know what the Eighth of August is about, so she said she hopes that by commemorating it year after year people will start to catch on.